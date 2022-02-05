Bradley 76, Evansville 41

BRADLEY (12-11)

Leons 3-7 1-1 7, Mast 2-5 0-0 4, Hickman 3-9 0-0 7, Roberts 2-7 0-0 6, Kent 6-8 0-0 14, Tahvanainen 4-10 0-0 12, Howell 3-5 0-0 7, Boya 4-4 2-4 10, Montgomery 2-3 0-0 6, Ekono 0-0 2-2 2, Hannah 0-0 1-2 1, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Burger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 6-9 76.

EVANSVILLE (5-15)

Kuhlman 4-9 0-0 11, Phillips 1-1 0-0 3, Frederking 1-7 0-0 3, Givance 1-7 2-2 5, Newton 2-5 0-0 4, Beauchamp 2-10 2-2 6, Sisley 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Enaruna 0-0 1-4 1, Page 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 13-48 9-13 41.

Halftime_Bradley 37-19. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 12-24 (Tahvanainen 4-7, Montgomery 2-2, Kent 2-3, Roberts 2-4, Howell 1-1, Hickman 1-4, Mast 0-1, Leons 0-2), Evansville 6-23 (Kuhlman 3-7, Phillips 1-1, Frederking 1-3, Givance 1-4, Page 0-1, Sisley 0-1, Beauchamp 0-6). Rebounds_Bradley 43 (Boya 14), Evansville 22 (Givance, Beauchamp 4). Assists_Bradley 17 (Howell 5), Evansville 8 (Givance 5). Total Fouls_Bradley 19, Evansville 10.

