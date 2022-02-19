Bradley hosts Illinois State after Reeves’ 27-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Bradley Braves after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 72-70 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Redbirds have gone 4-10 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 5.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Redbirds won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 17. Reeves scored 24 points to help lead the Redbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ville Tahvanainen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is shooting 47.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Reeves is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.2 points for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

