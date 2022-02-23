Bradley visits Missouri State following Prim’s 24-point showing

Bradley Braves (16-12, 10-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (20-9, 11-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Bradley Braves after Gaige Prim scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 95-75 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears have gone 11-4 in home games. Missouri State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Braves have gone 10-6 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bears won the last matchup 71-69 on Jan. 6. Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiaih Mosley is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bears. Prim is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Terry Roberts is averaging 15 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

