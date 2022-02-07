Brewer lifts E. Tennessee St. over Furman 75-71

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer had 20 points and 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Furman 75-71 on Monday night.

Jordan King had 12 points for East Tennessee State (13-13, 5-8 Southern Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Ty Brewer added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Seymour had 11 points.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points for the Paladins (17-9, 9-4). Jalen Slawson added 15 points and three blocks. Conley Garrison had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated East Tennessee State 78-69 on Jan. 12.

