Britain 10, Japan 4

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 3:28 am
< a min read
      

Britain 3 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 2 0 10
Japan 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 4

Britain

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 218, Team Percentage: 85.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

H. Duff Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

E. Muirhead Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

V. Wright Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Japan

Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 81.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

C. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 15, Points: 41, Percentage: 68.

