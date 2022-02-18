On Air: Cyber Chat
Britain 12, Sweden 11 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:16 am
Britain 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 4 1 12
Sweden 4 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 11

Britain

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 83.

J. Dodds Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

H. Duff Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

V. Wright Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

E. Muirhead Shots: 21, Points: 71, Percentage: 85.

Sweden

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 302, Team Percentage: 86.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

S. Mabergs Shots: 22, Points: 82, Percentage: 93.

S. McManus Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

