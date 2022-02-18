Britain 12, Sweden 11 (Extra Ends)
|Britain
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|—
|12
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|11
Britain
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 83.
J. Dodds Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
H. Duff Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
V. Wright Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
E. Muirhead Shots: 21, Points: 71, Percentage: 85.
Sweden
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 302, Team Percentage: 86.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
S. Mabergs Shots: 22, Points: 82, Percentage: 93.
S. McManus Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.
