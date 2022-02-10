On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Britain 7, Italy 5

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 3:55 am
< a min read
      

Britain 7, Italy 5

Britain 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 2 1 0 7
Italy 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 5

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 88.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Italy

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami