Britain 8, Czech Republic 3
|Britain
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
Britain
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 113, Team Percentage: 81.
B. Mouat Shots: 21, Points: 80, Percentage: 95.
J. Dodds Shots: 14, Points: 33, Percentage: 59.
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 96, Team Percentage: 71.
T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: 57, Percentage: 68.
Z. Paulova Shots: 13, Points: 39, Percentage: 75.
