Britain 8, ROC 6
|Britain
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
|ROC
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|—
|6
Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 96.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 95.
H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.
B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
ROC
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
S. Glukhov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
A. Kalalb Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 100.
E. Klimov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.
D. Mironov Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 58.
