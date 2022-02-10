Britain 8, Sweden 2
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|8
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
Britain
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 188, Team Percentage: 84.
J. Dodds Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
H. Duff Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.
E. Muirhead Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
V. Wright Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.
Sweden
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 189, Team Percentage: 84.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.
S. Mabergs Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.
S. McManus Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
