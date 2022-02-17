On Air: Ask the CIO
Britain 8, United States 4

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 9:57 am
Britain 0 2 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 8
United States 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 288, Team Percentage: 90.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.

