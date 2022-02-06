Britain 8, United States 4
|Britain
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|8
|United States
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|4
Britain
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 146, Team Percentage: 91.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 90, Percentage: 94.
J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 70.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 69, Percentage: 72.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
