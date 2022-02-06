Britain 8, United States 4

Britain 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 — 8 United States 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 4

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 146, Team Percentage: 91.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 90, Percentage: 94.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 70.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 69, Percentage: 72.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

