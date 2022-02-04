Britain 9, Australia 8 (Extra Ends)
|Britain
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|9
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
Britain
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.
J. Dodds Shots: 17, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.
Australia
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
D. Hewitt Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
T. Gill Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.
