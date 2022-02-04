Britain 9, Australia 8 (Extra Ends)

Britain 2 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 — 9 Australia 0 0 1 0 3 2 0 2 0 — 8

Britain

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

J. Dodds Shots: 17, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

Australia

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

T. Gill Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.

