Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Britain 9, Australia 8 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 2:29 am
< a min read
      

Britain 9, Australia 8 (Extra Ends)

Britain 2 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 9
Australia 0 0 1 0 3 2 0 2 0 8

Britain

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

J. Dodds Shots: 17, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

Australia

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

D. Hewitt Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

T. Gill Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water