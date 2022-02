Britain 9, Sweden 5

Britain 1 0 3 0 0 1 3 1 — 9 Sweden 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 5

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 111, Team Percentage: 69.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

Sweden

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 58.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: 55, Percentage: 57.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: 38, Percentage: 59.

