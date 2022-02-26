Brockington leads Iowa State against Kansas State after 35-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on the Kansas State Wildcats after Izaiah Brockington scored 35 points in Iowa State’s 84-81 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 shooting 34.4% from deep, led by Nijel Pack shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 6-9 in conference games. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Brockington averaging 7.4.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 75-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Pack led the Wildcats with 19 points, and Brockington led the Cyclones with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Brockington is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 23.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

