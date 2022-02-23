Brockington leads Iowa State against West Virginia after 22-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 75-54 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones have gone 13-4 at home. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 5.8.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-11 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 79-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 16 points, and Hunter led the Cyclones with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brockington is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Hunter is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Sherman is averaging 18.7 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

