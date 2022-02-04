Broome leads Morehead State against Austin Peay after 25-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-12, 3-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-6, 10-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Johni Broome scored 25 points in Morehead State’s 75-68 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Morehead State is sixth in the OVC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Governors are 3-6 in OVC play. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 1.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 66-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Broome led the Eagles with 19 points, and Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the Governors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Hollowell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Broome is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Carlos Paez is averaging 6.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

