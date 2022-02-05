Brown 62, Dartmouth 60

DARTMOUTH (5-14)

Adelekun 2-5 2-4 6, Rai 2-8 2-2 6, Wade 2-6 0-0 5, Barry 7-17 0-1 21, Samuels 1-6 1-2 3, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Krystowiak 2-5 0-0 5, Cornish 2-6 2-3 6, Myrthil 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 0-1 0-0 0, Neskovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 7-12 60.

BROWN (11-13)

Choh 1-9 8-10 10, Gainey 5-6 2-3 12, Lilly 5-11 0-0 14, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Wojcik 4-8 3-5 11, Cowan 2-4 0-0 6, Ferrari 1-2 0-0 3, Meren 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-47 13-18 62.

Halftime_Brown 24-19. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 11-29 (Barry 7-12, Robinson 2-4, Wade 1-2, Krystowiak 1-3, Adelekun 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2, Rai 0-3), Brown 7-20 (Lilly 4-7, Cowan 2-4, Ferrari 1-2, Meren 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Choh 0-4). Fouled Out_Samuels, Robinson, Mitchell. Rebounds_Dartmouth 32 (Rai 8), Brown 32 (Gainey 13). Assists_Dartmouth 5 (Adelekun 2), Brown 12 (Choh 6). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 20, Brown 17. A_575 (2,800).

