Brown leads Citadel against Wofford after 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (15-11, 7-7 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces the Wofford Terriers after Hayden Brown scored 22 points in Citadel’s 83-79 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 on their home court. Citadel is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 7-7 in SoCon play. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Mack averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 89-77 on Jan. 20. Max Klesmit scored 27 points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.5 points. Brown is shooting 55.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Mack is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Klesmit is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

