Brown leads Louisiana against UL Monroe after 21-point showing

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (13-13, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Jordan Brown scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 80-77 overtime loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Warhawks have gone 8-6 at home. UL Monroe is second in the Sun Belt with 15.7 assists per game led by Elijah Gonzales averaging 4.5.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-8 in conference play. Louisiana is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by Trajan Wesley averaging 2.3.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Harrison is averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Warhawks. Andre Jones is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Wesley is averaging 4.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

