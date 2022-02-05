On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown scores 21 to lead Missouri past Texas A&M 70-66

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 7:01 pm
1 min read
      

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help Missouri hold off Texas A&M 70-66 on Saturday.

Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Tigers (9-13, 3-6 Southeastern Conference). He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots. Jarron Coleman had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Amari Davis and reserve Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 apiece.

Brown had 13 points in the first half as Missouri took a 37-32 lead into intermission. Brown hit all three of his shots from the floor and all seven of his free throws. The Tigers shot 59% in the first half and finished at 57%.

Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner topped Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points each. Henry Coleman III scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Tyrece Radford added 11 points.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Jackson and Hefner combined to score 23 points in the second half as the Aggies battled back to grab a 55-53 lead on a dunk by Hefner with 9:35 left. Jackson made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Texas A&M a 61-59 lead with 5:36 to go. Coleman answered with a 3-pointer, Dajuan Gordon made a layup and Brown capped a 7-0 spurt with a dunk. The Tigers never trailed again.

Missouri beat the Aggies for just the fourth time in the last 15 contests and evened the season series after Texas A&M beat the Tigers 67-64 in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri travels to play Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Texas A&M will host No. 25 LSU on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments