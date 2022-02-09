Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bruns leads North Dakota against St. Thomas after 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-20, 1-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-15, 2-9 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Paul Bruns scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 92-85 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies are 4-5 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 13.1 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.1.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-11 against conference opponents. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruns averaging 3.7.

The Tommies and Fightin’ Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is averaging 15.5 points for the Tommies. Nelson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Reid Grant is averaging 1.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Bruns is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19