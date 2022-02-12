Bruns leads North Dakota against Western Illinois after 22-point performance

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-20, 2-11 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Paul Bruns scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 78-70 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 in home games. Western Illinois is ninth in the Summit shooting 34.1% from deep, led by Will Carius shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-11 against Summit opponents. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruns averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Leathernecks won the last matchup 73-68 on Jan. 14. Carius scored 26 points points to help lead the Leathernecks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Bruns averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.