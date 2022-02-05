Bryant 62, Mount St. Mary’s 61

BRYANT (14-8)

Calixte 4-8 2-2 10, Bans 4-8 0-2 11, Eleeda 1-8 0-0 3, Hurtado 0-4 3-4 3, Pride 14-30 1-1 32, Moon 1-1 1-2 3, Brelsford 0-1 0-0 0, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 7-11 62.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (11-11)

M.Jefferson 1-3 2-2 4, Offurum 8-14 0-1 16, Opoku 4-10 1-1 9, Benjamin 4-15 4-4 13, Thomas 3-12 0-0 7, Leffew 3-7 0-0 7, Reaves 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 1-2 1-2 3, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 8-10 61.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 7-23 (Bans 3-5, Pride 3-9, Eleeda 1-8, Brelsford 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 3-24 (Leffew 1-3, Benjamin 1-5, Thomas 1-8, Gibson 0-1, Opoku 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Offurum 0-4). Rebounds_Bryant 35 (Pride 10), Mount St. Mary’s 37 (Opoku 11). Assists_Bryant 8 (Hurtado 6), Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Benjamin, Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Bryant 13, Mount St. Mary’s 14. A_2,784 (3,500).

