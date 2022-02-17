Bryant 75, CCSU 61

CCSU (7-20)
Brown 3-9 2-3 8, Krishnan 6-11 0-0 18, Mitchell 5-11 0-0 11, Scantlebury 2-12 4-4 9, Snoddy 4-7 0-0 8, McLaughlin 1-5 1-2 3, Ostrowsky 0-3 0-0 0, Ayangma 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-60 7-9 61.
BRYANT (16-9)
Calixte 3-5 5-7 11, Eleeda 2-8 2-3 7, Hurtado 1-1 1-2 3, Kiss 14-24 6-6 36, Pride 4-13 2-2 11, Bans 1-9 0-0 2, Brelsford 1-3 2-4 5, Ozabor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 18-24 75.
Halftime_Bryant 36-28. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 8-23 (Krishnan 6-9, Mitchell 1-3, Scantlebury 1-4, Brown 0-2, Ostrowsky 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3), Bryant 5-21 (Kiss 2-6, Brelsford 1-1, Pride 1-4, Eleeda 1-7, Bans 0-3). Fouled Out_Snoddy. Rebounds_CCSU 29 (Snoddy 10), Bryant 34 (Calixte, Kiss, Pride 8). Assists_CCSU 14 (Scantlebury 8), Bryant 11 (Pride 3). Total Fouls_CCSU 19, Bryant 13. A_1,575 (2,000).
