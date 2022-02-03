Bryant 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 82

BRYANT (13-8)

Calixte 4-7 1-2 9, Bans 3-12 1-1 9, Eleeda 5-14 2-3 17, Hurtado 2-3 1-2 5, Pride 16-26 11-11 44, Brelsford 1-4 1-2 3, Ozabor 1-1 0-0 2, Moon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 17-21 89.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (7-15)

Cohen 3-7 2-6 8, Hargis 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 3-10 0-0 6, Dixon-Conover 7-14 6-12 22, Land 5-12 0-0 14, Ruggery 3-9 1-1 10, McCabe 4-7 0-0 11, Harrison 1-3 0-1 2, Flagg 2-2 0-0 4, J.Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 9-20 82.

Halftime_Bryant 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 8-26 (Eleeda 5-14, Bans 2-4, Pride 1-4, Hurtado 0-1, Moon 0-1, Brelsford 0-2), St. Francis (Pa.) 13-31 (Land 4-7, McCabe 3-6, Ruggery 3-7, Dixon-Conover 2-6, Hargis 1-3, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Bryant 44 (Pride 12), St. Francis (Pa.) 35 (Cohen 10). Assists_Bryant 16 (Hurtado 8), St. Francis (Pa.) 17 (Cohen 6). Total Fouls_Bryant 17, St. Francis (Pa.) 18.

