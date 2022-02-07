Trending:
BU holds off Harvard, makes 55th final in 69th Beanpot

KEN POWTAK
February 7, 2022 8:05 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Matt Brown and Ethan Phillips scored second-period goals and Boston University held off Harvard for a 4-3 victory on Monday night in the semifinal of the 69th annual Beanpot tournament.

Boston University (15-10-3) looks for its 31st title — the most of four schools in the tournament — next Monday night at TD Garden. BU will face the to-be-determined winner of the other semifinal between three-time defending champion Northeastern and Boston College.

The Terriers have won 29 of the last 55 Beanpots and earned their 55th trip to the championship.

Harvard (12-8-2) has captured the title 11 times, the last coming in 2017.

The tournament returned this year after being canceled for the first time in its history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four schools had to adjust somewhat this year, with at least one player from each school playing in the Beijing Olympics.

BU led 2-1 after one period, scored twice in the second and held on to secure its 32nd final in 39 years.

Brown beat goalie Mitchell Gibson with a wrist shot from the left circle for a power-play goal 4:10 into the period. Phillips tipped Ty Gallagher’s shot from the point, making it 4-1 midway into the period.

The Crimson then rallied with Zakary Karpa and Jack Donato each scoring a goal 21 seconds apart in the closing two minutes of the second.

The surging Terriers improved to 11-1-1 in their last 13 games since early December.

Jay O’Brien had a goal and assist for BU, and goalie Vinny Duplessis made 22 saves. Gibson had 29 saves for Harvard.

