Buckingham and the UNC Greensboro Spartans take on conference foe Furman

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-10, 4-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-7, 9-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -11.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Monte Buckingham and the UNC Greensboro Spartans visit Jalen Slawson and the Furman Paladins in SoCon action Saturday.

The Paladins are 11-1 in home games. Furman averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-6 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon shooting 34.1% from downtown. Khyre Thompson paces the Spartans shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 58-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 20 points, and Buckingham led the Spartans with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slawson is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Buckingham is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 7.9 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.