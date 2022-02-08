Bucknell hosts American after Funk’s 20-point showing

American Eagles (6-16, 2-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (5-19, 2-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the American Eagles after Andrew Funk scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 74-72 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 4-5 in home games. Bucknell has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 2-8 against Patriot opponents. American gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Eagles won the last meeting 63-55 on Jan. 16. Colin Smalls scored 18 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Funk is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 18 points. Xander Rice is averaging 8.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Stacy Beckton Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Eagles. Smalls is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

