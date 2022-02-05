Bucknell visits Lafayette after Quinn’s 22-point showing

Bucknell Bison (5-18, 2-9 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 3-6 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Bucknell Bison after Neal Quinn scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 71-62 victory against the American Eagles.

The Leopards have gone 3-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 2-9 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 4.9.

The Leopards and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Andrew Funk averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Xander Rice is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

