Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85

BUFFALO (14-8)
Mballa 6-12 8-8 20, Williams 8-12 0-0 19, Skogman 4-7 1-1 9, Jack 3-5 0-0 7, Segu 9-14 0-0 19, Brewton 1-6 0-0 3, Fagan 3-7 1-2 8, Jones 3-4 2-2 11, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Hardnett 3-4 1-2 7, Bivens 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 1-3 0-0 2, Blocker 2-3 0-0 5, Saleh 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 44-79 13-16 112.
BOWLING GREEN (12-14)
Kulackovskis 2-3 0-0 4, Curtis 5-10 9-13 19, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Diggs 5-15 2-3 14, Plowden 2-9 6-8 10, Gordon 5-11 4-4 15, Turner 3-8 2-2 9, Reece 2-6 2-4 6, Young 2-4 0-0 5, Elsasser 1-2 0-0 3, O’Neal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 25-34 85.
Halftime_Buffalo 51-38. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 11-29 (Jones 3-4, Williams 3-5, Blocker 1-1, Fagan 1-2, Segu 1-2, Jack 1-3, Brewton 1-4, Saleh 0-1, Mballa 0-2, Perry 0-2, Skogman 0-3), Bowling Green 6-20 (Diggs 2-9, Elsasser 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Young 1-2, Turner 1-3, Curtis 0-1, Plowden 0-2). Rebounds_Buffalo 51 (Mballa 11), Bowling Green 30 (Diggs, Turner 6). Assists_Buffalo 16 (Segu 6), Bowling Green 9 (Curtis 3). Total Fouls_Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 20.
