Buffalo 74, Cent. Michigan 54

BUFFALO (11-8)

Mballa 3-7 1-2 7, Williams 6-11 3-3 19, Skogman 2-5 0-0 5, Jack 3-7 3-4 10, Segu 4-10 3-3 11, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Fagan 4-5 3-4 11, Brewton 1-6 0-0 3, Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Blocker 0-3 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Saleh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 13-16 74.

CENT. MICHIGAN (5-14)

Bissainthe 7-14 2-4 19, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0, Healy 3-15 0-0 6, Miller 6-14 1-1 14, Taylor 2-6 5-6 10, Henderson 1-3 3-4 5, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Stafl 0-3 0-2 0, Jergens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 11-17 54.

Halftime_Buffalo 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 9-27 (Williams 4-6, Jones 2-3, Jack 1-3, Skogman 1-4, Brewton 1-5, Saleh 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Segu 0-3), Cent. Michigan 5-21 (Bissainthe 3-5, Miller 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Stafl 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Healy 0-7). Rebounds_Buffalo 44 (Jack 9), Cent. Michigan 25 (Healy 5). Assists_Buffalo 17 (Williams, Segu 5), Cent. Michigan 7 (Healy, Miller, Taylor 2). Total Fouls_Buffalo 16, Cent. Michigan 14. A_1,933 (5,300).

