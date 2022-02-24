Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

BUFFALO (18-8)
Mballa 6-10 2-3 14, J.Williams 12-18 1-5 28, Skogman 3-6 3-4 10, Jack 2-8 1-4 6, Segu 5-11 8-8 19, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Brewton 0-3 0-0 0, Hardnett 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-61 15-25 79.
N. ILLINOIS (8-19)
Makuoi 4-6 4-5 12, Crump 1-6 0-1 2, Hankerson 3-10 0-0 6, Thornton 3-7 0-1 6, K.Williams 9-19 1-2 21, Okanu 3-6 0-0 6, Kueth 3-5 0-0 9, Hunter 3-5 0-0 6, Russell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 5-9 68.
Halftime_Buffalo 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 6-18 (J.Williams 3-5, Skogman 1-1, Segu 1-3, Jack 1-5, Brewton 0-1, Jones 0-3), N. Illinois 5-18 (Kueth 3-5, K.Williams 2-6, Crump 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Russell 0-1, Hankerson 0-2, Thornton 0-2). Rebounds_Buffalo 42 (Skogman 9), N. Illinois 32 (Hankerson, Thornton, K.Williams, Okanu 5). Assists_Buffalo 11 (Segu 6), N. Illinois 19 (Thornton 7). Total Fouls_Buffalo 14, N. Illinois 19. A_521 (10,000).
