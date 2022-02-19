Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73

W. MICHIGAN (6-21)
Hastings 5-8 1-1 11, McMillan 4-6 1-2 12, Artis White 1-2 0-0 3, Freeman 3-8 0-0 7, Norman 9-19 3-4 23, Etchison 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 5-7 73.
BUFFALO (16-8)
Mballa 7-12 6-6 20, Williams 10-19 2-3 24, Skogman 4-8 1-2 11, Jack 2-4 4-4 9, Segu 6-13 2-2 16, Hardnett 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Brewton 0-3 0-0 0, Fagan 0-1 0-0 0, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 16-19 87.
Halftime_W. Michigan 38-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 10-27 (McMillan 3-4, Norman 2-8, Martin 1-1, Smith 1-1, Artis White 1-2, Etchison 1-4, Freeman 1-6, Hastings 0-1), Buffalo 7-21 (Segu 2-4, Williams 2-4, Skogman 2-5, Jack 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Hardnett 0-1, Jones 0-1, Brewton 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_W. Michigan 24 (Hastings 8), Buffalo 36 (Mballa 9). Assists_W. Michigan 14 (Etchison 4), Buffalo 18 (Segu 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 18, Buffalo 10. A_4,666 (6,100).
