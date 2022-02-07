Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan following Spottsville’s 20-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-14, 3-8 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-8, 5-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Buffalo Bulls after Darion Spottsville scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-71 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bulls have gone 5-2 in home games. Buffalo averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 3-8 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Bulls and Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Mballa is averaging 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Jeenathan Williams is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.