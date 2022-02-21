Buffalo visits Miami (OH) following Williams’ 24-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (16-8, 10-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Jeenathan Williams scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 87-73 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks have gone 8-6 at home. Miami (OH) has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls are 10-4 in MAC play. Buffalo has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The RedHawks won the last matchup 91-81 on Dec. 29. Mekhi Lairy scored 28 points points to help lead the RedHawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Lairy is averaging 12.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Josh Mballa is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.