Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo visits Northern Illinois following Mballa’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Buffalo Bulls (17-8, 11-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-18, 5-11 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Josh Mballa scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 86-84 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Huskies are 2-6 on their home court. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Bulls are 11-4 in MAC play. Buffalo is the MAC leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Mballa averaging 8.7.

The Huskies and Bulls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Mballa is averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Jeenathan Williams is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!