Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Burden lifts Kennesaw St. over Cent. Arkansas 83-72

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for Kennesaw State (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson added 11 points. Isaiah Reddish had eight rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 20 points for the Bears (7-16, 4-6). Jared Chatham added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had 15 points.

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami