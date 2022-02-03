Trending:
Burford scores 27 to carry Elon past UNC Wilmington 78-65

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 10:08 pm
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Darius Burford matched his career high with a season-high 27 points as Elon topped UNC Wilmington 78-65 on Thursday night.

Burford hit 13 of 17 shots. Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for Elon (7-16, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for the Seahawks (15-6, 9-1), whose 12-game winning streak came to an end. James Baker Jr. and Mike Okauru added 12 points apiece.

