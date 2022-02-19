On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Burnley upsets Brighton 3-0 to move off bottom of EPL

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:15 pm
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst scored his first Premier League goal as Burnley moved off the bottom of the standings with an emphatic 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s team went above last-place Norwich on goal difference. Burnley trails 17th-place Newcastle by five points but has two games in hand.

Weghorst — a January signing from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg following Chris Wood’s departure to Newcastle — set the Clarets on course for a first win in 12 top-flight games with a clinical finish in the 21st minute. Josh Brownhill’s deflected drive doubled the visitors’ advantage before Aaron Lennon’s second-half strike sealed a stunning scoreline at the Amex Stadium.

Success on the south coast was only a second top-flight victory of a difficult season for Burnley, and a first away from Turf Moor.

The win came at a cost for Burnley as top-scorer Maxwel Cornet limped off early in the second half following a challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

Ninth-place Brighton’s frustrating afternoon was epitomized by a first-half flashpoint between Robert Sanchez and Shane Duffy.

Recalled center back Duffy responded by pushing his goalkeeper in the chest after Sanchez vented his displeasure following a collision between the pair as they dealt with a ball into the box.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

