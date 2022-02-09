Burns leads Winthrop against Radford after 23-point game

Radford Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (15-8, 8-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Radford Highlanders after D.J. Burns scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 69-57 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Burns averaging 1.7.

The Highlanders have gone 3-7 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks ninth in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Rashun Williams averaging 5.0.

The Eagles and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns is shooting 61.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Josiah Jeffers is scoring 9.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart is averaging 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

