Burns leads Winthrop against Radford after 23-point performance

Radford Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (15-8, 8-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Radford Highlanders after D.J. Burns scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 69-57 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Eagles are 9-0 in home games. Winthrop is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 3-7 in Big South play. Radford averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Good averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Burns is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Bryan Hart averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.