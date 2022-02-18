Buskey leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina Upstate after 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 8-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Deontaye Buskey scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-66 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 4-10 in home games. Charleston Southern is 3-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 8-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 70-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jordan Gainey led the Spartans with 17 points, and Tahlik Chavez led the Buccaneers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Buccaneers. Buskey is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

