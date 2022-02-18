Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buskey leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina Upstate after 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 8-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Deontaye Buskey scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-66 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 4-10 in home games. Charleston Southern is 3-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Spartans are 8-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 70-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jordan Gainey led the Spartans with 17 points, and Tahlik Chavez led the Buccaneers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Buccaneers. Buskey is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery