Butler 73, DePaul 71

BUTLER (13-13)
Golden 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 5-7 6-7 18, Taylor 3-10 6-6 12, Thompson 5-11 1-2 11, Lukosius 8-14 0-0 19, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, Groce 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-21 73.
DEPAUL (12-12)
B.Johnson 3-8 4-6 10, Jones 7-14 0-0 17, Ongenda 6-12 2-3 14, Freeman-Liberty 4-8 4-5 13, Terry 4-10 0-0 11, McCauley 2-6 0-0 5, Gebrewhit 0-3 0-0 0, Anei 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 11-16 71.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Butler 5-19 (Lukosius 3-7, Harris 2-3, Bolden 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Taylor 0-5), DePaul 8-21 (Jones 3-6, Terry 3-6, Freeman-Liberty 1-3, McCauley 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Butler 28 (Harris, Taylor 5), DePaul 33 (B.Johnson 9). Assists_Butler 4 (Thompson 3), DePaul 13 (Jones, Terry 4). Total Fouls_Butler 18, DePaul 14. A_2,687 (10,387).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments