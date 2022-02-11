Butler Bulldogs face the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles on 3-game skid

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks to end its three-game skid when the Bulldogs take on No. 18 Marquette.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 on their home court. Butler is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Thompson is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Justin Lewis is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.