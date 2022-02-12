Butler Bulldogs take on the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles on 3-game slide

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup with No. 18 Marquette after losing three games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 in home games. Butler gives up 64.3 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jair Bolden averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Justin Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

