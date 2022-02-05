Butler hosts Saint John’s (NY) following Champagnie’s 27-point showing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-9, 4-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 4-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) plays the Butler Bulldogs after Julian Champagnie scored 27 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 90-77 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 in home games. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Red Storm are 4-6 in conference matchups. Saint John’s (NY) ranks sixth in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs and Red Storm match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jair Bolden averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris is shooting 35.8% and averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Champagnie is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Alexander is averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

