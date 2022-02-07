Butler plays Creighton after Hodges’ 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 4-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 5-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Creighton Bluejays after Bo Hodges scored 22 points in Butler’s 75-72 loss to the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Bluejays have gone 7-3 in home games. Creighton averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 against conference opponents. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 72-55 on Jan. 26. Hodges scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Alex O’Connell is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Aaron Thompson is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

