Buzzer-beater lifts S. Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-68

February 17, 2022 10:47 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give South Alabama a 71-68 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 17 points for South Alabama that included a three-point play that tied the game at 68. Diante Smith and Charles Manning Jr. added 15 points each for South Alabama (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Goncalves finished with nine points. Javon Franklin had 14 rebounds.

Rudi Williams had 24 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (13-12, 5-8). Wilfried Likayi and Vince Cole had 10 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

