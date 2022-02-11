BYU 83, Loyola Marymount 82, OT

BYU (18-8)
George 6-9 2-2 18, Traore 8-11 3-3 19, Barcello 4-11 3-4 12, Knight 1-4 1-2 4, Lucas 7-13 0-0 17, Lohner 0-1 2-2 2, Knell 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Ally Atiki 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 30-59 11-15 83.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-13)
Leaupepe 12-17 0-1 26, Merkviladze 4-6 0-0 10, Quintana 4-10 0-0 10, Shelton 5-8 0-0 14, Scott 7-15 2-4 16, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Marble 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 35-62 2-6 82.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 45-33. 3-Point Goals_BYU 12-31 (George 4-7, Lucas 3-7, Knell 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Knight 1-3, Barcello 1-6, Lohner 0-1), Loyola Marymount 10-23 (Shelton 4-7, Merkviladze 2-2, Leaupepe 2-4, Quintana 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Scott 0-3). Rebounds_BYU 30 (Traore 12), Loyola Marymount 28 (Leaupepe 7). Assists_BYU 20 (Lucas 9), Loyola Marymount 16 (Shelton, Scott 4). Total Fouls_BYU 17, Loyola Marymount 15. A_1,090 (3,900).
